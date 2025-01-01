Vorteilswelt
Sermon in St. Peter's Basilica

Pope calls for debt relief for poorer countries

Nachrichten
01.01.2025 16:00

On New Year's Day, Pope Francis called on governments to cancel the debts of poorer countries. "No family, no nation must be crushed by debt," he said at the Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.

0 Kommentare

The governments of Christian countries should "cancel or at least reduce" the debts of poorer states. The Pope also called for initiatives for peace in Ukraine, the Gaza Strip, Israel, Myanmar and Kivu. War is always a defeat.

Another theme of his sermon on New Year's Day in St. Peter's Basilica was the "protection of human life". "Let us learn to care for every creature, and above all to protect the precious gift of life. Life in the womb, the life of children, the life of the suffering, the life of the poor, the life of the elderly, the lonely, the dying," said Francis.

Pope with children (Bild: AFP/Andreas Solaro)
Pope with children
(Bild: AFP/Andreas Solaro)
Around 7,000 faithful attended the New Year's Mass at the Vatican. (Bild: AP/Andrew Medichini)
Around 7,000 faithful attended the New Year's Mass at the Vatican.
(Bild: AP/Andrew Medichini)
The Roman Catholic Church celebrates the Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the World Day of Peace on January 1st. (Bild: AP/Andrew Medichini)
The Roman Catholic Church celebrates the Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the World Day of Peace on January 1st.
(Bild: AP/Andrew Medichini)

The faithful should entrust the new year to the Mother of God and hope for God's consolation. The Roman Catholic Church traditionally celebrates the Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the World Day of Peace on January 1st, which was introduced by Pope Paul VI in 1967. This time, around 7000 faithful attended the mass in St. Peter's Church.

The previous evening, the 88-year-old pontiff had called for gratitude and hope. On December 24, he had symbolically opened the Holy Door in St. Peter's Basilica. Believers who pass through it after penance and communion are to be granted a remission of sins.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

