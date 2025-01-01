Sermon in St. Peter's Basilica
Pope calls for debt relief for poorer countries
On New Year's Day, Pope Francis called on governments to cancel the debts of poorer countries. "No family, no nation must be crushed by debt," he said at the Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
The governments of Christian countries should "cancel or at least reduce" the debts of poorer states. The Pope also called for initiatives for peace in Ukraine, the Gaza Strip, Israel, Myanmar and Kivu. War is always a defeat.
Another theme of his sermon on New Year's Day in St. Peter's Basilica was the "protection of human life". "Let us learn to care for every creature, and above all to protect the precious gift of life. Life in the womb, the life of children, the life of the suffering, the life of the poor, the life of the elderly, the lonely, the dying," said Francis.
The faithful should entrust the new year to the Mother of God and hope for God's consolation. The Roman Catholic Church traditionally celebrates the Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the World Day of Peace on January 1st, which was introduced by Pope Paul VI in 1967. This time, around 7000 faithful attended the mass in St. Peter's Church.
The previous evening, the 88-year-old pontiff had called for gratitude and hope. On December 24, he had symbolically opened the Holy Door in St. Peter's Basilica. Believers who pass through it after penance and communion are to be granted a remission of sins.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.