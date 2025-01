Cross-country skiing: Vermeulen fifth in pursuit

"Brutally tough race"

Vermeulen improved to a strong fourth place in the overall standings. "I achieved my best classic result so far today with this fifth place, but it was a brutally tough race. I didn't feel really fresh in the morning and I was almost worried," reported Vermeulen. However, he started the race well and "worked really well together" with a strong group. "I briefly thought that even the podium might still be possible."