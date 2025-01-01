Hungary loses billions in EU aid

Billion-dollar loan from China as plan B

Hungary's right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has recently turned to China, among others, to fill financing gaps. In April, Hungary called in a loan of one billion euros, which the country took out from Chinese state banks. This was done discreetly and only became known in July, when the Hungarian National Debt Center (AKK) published a few key figures. According to this, the loan has a term of three years. The amount of interest and the repayment intervals are not known.