Breast cancer – still in the Wimbledon doubles final

"I realize this news may come as a surprise to many, but I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well and will continue to be okay," wrote the 32-year-old. She received the diagnosis in April. She then missed a few tournaments and underwent an operation. She returned to the tour in June. Almost unbelievably, in July she stormed into the doubles final at Wimbledon with her partner Erin Routliffe. There, the pair were defeated by Katerina Siniakova/Taylor Townsend.