Hill record! Eva Pinkelnig jumps onto the podium

Pinkelnig showed two strong jumps over 134 and 137.5 m in the 30-strong field including the knockout format, with the latter being a hill record. As a result, the 36-year-old improved from fifth place to the podium. Eder finished with jumps over 127.5 and 132.5 m, while Seifriedsberger improved from twelfth to ninth place with 133.5 m after a failed first set (119 m). Julia Mühlbacher, who had started the competition with a cold, finished 19th. The Upper Austrian had lost the direct duel with Pinkelnig in the first round. Marita Kramer missed out on the final round of the top 20 in 24th place.