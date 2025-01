Alpine river to become a green eco-jewel again

Widening the right bank and raising the river bed, dismantling bank reinforcements and structured redesign, promoting self-dynamic river processes and creating new habitats for flora and fauna - all of these ecologically sound and well thought-out measures are intended to restore the once heavily obstructed Pielach in the district of St. Pölten to what it once was - namely a rushing mountain stream, which ultimately continues to meander as a majestic Alpine river in its lower reaches.