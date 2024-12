Drunk Tyrolean crashes into vacationer’s car

Shortly after 8 pm on Monday, the 53-year-old was driving on Lofererstrasse from St. Johann in Tirol in the direction of Söll. The local probably noticed too late that a German (57) driving in front of him wanted to turn off towards Ellmau. He crashed into the rear of the vacationer. "The 57-year-old driver in front sustained minor injuries as a result of the accident," said the police. His passenger (41) is likely to have remained uninjured.