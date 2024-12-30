Species Trade Act
Sale of instrument brings man to court
A German living in Salzburg wanted to sell his mother's 40-year-old harpsichord, a keyboard instrument similar to a piano, on the Internet. And apparently ended up in court. The public prosecutor's office charged him under the Endangered Species Trading Act. The problem was the wood.
A German (45) living and working in Salzburg cleaned out his parents' house in Lower Saxony in the summer and found his mother's harpsichord, a musical instrument similar to a piano, which was around 40 years old. As it was no longer needed, the man wanted to sell it and advertised it on the online platforms Ebay and Willhaben. For 4000 euros. However, it was not buyers who came forward, but German investigators.
Veneers made from banned tropical wood
What the seller himself apparently did not know: the veneers of the instrument are made of a protected tropical wood called "Rio rosewood" or Brazilian rosewood. And trading in it is prohibited under the Species Trade Act (ArtHG).
Do you now have to obtain an expert opinion for every instrument offered for sale?
Verteidiger Kurt Jelinek
He promptly received a criminal complaint from the public prosecutor's office: because he offered the "Couperin harpsichord made of Rio rosewood" for sale, he had violated Section 7 of the ArtHG, they say. "This is completely incomprehensible," says defense lawyer Kurt Jelinek and wonders: "Do you now have to obtain an expert opinion for every instrument offered for sale?" A stamp on the instrument even indicates that it was made in Germany - even before it was banned.
The 45-year-old rejected an offer of diversion as he is not aware of any guilt. The case is therefore being heard at the regional court. Threat of punishment: up to two years in prison or a fine. Antonio Lovric
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
