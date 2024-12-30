Sale of instrument brings man to court

He promptly received a criminal complaint from the public prosecutor's office: because he offered the "Couperin harpsichord made of Rio rosewood" for sale, he had violated Section 7 of the ArtHG, they say. "This is completely incomprehensible," says defense lawyer Kurt Jelinek and wonders: "Do you now have to obtain an expert opinion for every instrument offered for sale?" A stamp on the instrument even indicates that it was made in Germany - even before it was banned.