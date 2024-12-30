Hole blown in heart
Firecracker victim warns: “Stop the illegal shooting!”
"It can go well a thousand times, but if it goes wrong once, life can be over in an instant." That's what young Tobias says. A firecracker exploded in his hand on New Year's Eve 2022/23 when he was 18 years old. He bravely recounts the fatal consequences of his risky action and appeals to all those who like to let off steam at the turn of the year.
It's not every day that a reckless person sits down in front of the camera and talks unfiltered about the worst night of his life. But Tobias, who is just 18 years old, took the plunge and reported what he experienced on New Year's Eve two years ago in a campaign launched by the Vienna police.
Flash bang kit explodes in hand
"A 'Number 1 Super Size' with a 200 gram flashbang set exploded in my hand", the man from Waldviertel describes in a clip from the Vienna Police Department (see below). The pyrotechnic set is an illegal firecracker from the Czech Republic. The large quantity of 200 grams of firecrackers results in a loud bang and a rapid and powerful explosion. They are illegal in most countries and their use is associated with considerable risks.
"My injuries included a severed hand and half my forearm," says Tobias. He also lost his right eye and suffered a broken jaw. But that wasn't all: the explosion also left him with a 5-centimetre hole in his heart, several holes in his lungs and two fist-sized holes in his chest, as he explains.
"Life can be over immediately"
It is a miracle that Tobias is still alive today. He also knows: "It can go well a thousand times, but if it goes wrong once, life can be over in an instant. Stop shooting illegal firecrackers!" he appeals to other firecrackers.
Both the Waldviertler and the police would like others to learn from the 18-year-old's story. Because: "Every year, the most serious injuries occur around the turn of the year when illegal pyrotechnics are set off," emphasizes the police.
Use strictly regulated
The use of fireworks is strictly regulated. Only categories F1 (from the age of 12) and F2 (from the age of 16) are freely available. And only category F1 may be used within the local area.
The use of fireworks is always prohibited within and in the immediate vicinity of hospitals, children's homes, retirement homes and rest homes, churches, places of worship, animal shelters and zoos, even outside the local area. A specialist course is required for class F3 (18 years and over) and specialist knowledge is required for class F4 (18 years and over). Violations can also result in fines of up to 3600 euros.
Last New Year's Eve 2023/2024 alone, a total of 55 people were reported injured by firecrackers or rockets in Austria, including two police officers.
