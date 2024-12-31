106-year-old grandmother murdered by her own grandson

Death toll breaks sad record

According to Thomas Hargrove, founder of the non-profit "Murder Accountability Project", murders of people aged 99 or older are statistically rare in the USA. There have only been 130 cases since 1976. In no case was the victim older than Ferguson. In an email inquiry, Hargrove wrote: "The oldest case I know of was a nearly 102-year-old woman who was stabbed to death during a robbery in New York State in 2018."