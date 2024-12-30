Only 1 day after the accident
Problems again with South Korea’s crash airline!
Just one day after the serious accident with 179 fatalities, there are reports of renewed problems with a plane operated by the South Korean low-cost airline Jeju Air. A domestic flight had to be aborted due to landing gear problems. The plane was a Boeing 737-800 - the same model that was involved in the serious disaster on Sunday.
Domestic flight 7C101 was on its way from Gimpo - west of the capital Seoul - to Jeju Island in the south of the Korean peninsula at 6.37 a.m. (local time) on Monday.
Plane turned back
Less than an hour after take-off, the pilot informed the 161 passengers on board of a mechanical problem that was apparently caused by a defective landing gear. This was reported by the South Korean news agency Yonhap. The plane then returned to Gimpo International Airport, where it landed safely at 7.25 a.m. (local time).
The passengers were then transferred to another plane of the same Boeing 737-800 type, which departed for Jeju at 8.30 a.m. (local time). However, 21 passengers decided not to board the plane "for safety reasons", reports the newspaper "The Korea Times".
According to Song Kyung Hoon, the head of Jeju Air's Management Support Office, the pilot immediately informed the ground control center after noticing the landing gear problem. Song: "Although the landing gear was confirmed to be functioning normally after additional measures were taken, the captain decided to return to the airport for a safety check."
Although the landing gear was confirmed to be functioning normally after additional measures were taken, the captain decided to return to the airport for a safety check.
Laut Song Kyung Hoon, Leiter des Management Support Office von Jeju Air
Plane crash in South Korea: pilots reported bird strike
Meanwhile, the investigation into the cause of the fatal crash on Sunday, which claimed 179 lives, continues. It is now certain that the pilots of the plane that crashed in South Korea reported a bird strike shortly before the crash landing. The pilots had made an emergency mayday call due to a collision with birds.
This confirms the suspicion that a bird strike could be linked to problems with the landing gear of the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800. According to the authorities, the tower had warned of the birds shortly beforehand. The plane landed early on Sunday morning (local time) at South Korea's Muan Airport in the southwest of the country without its landing gear deployed, did not come to a halt in time and crashed into a wall.
Almost all of the 181 occupants died. Only two crew members survived. Flight 7C2216 came from Bangkok. Apart from two Thai nationals, there were only Koreans on board.
Government now wants to have all Boeing aircraft inspected
South Korea's government now wants to have all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by domestic airlines inspected in order to determine whether the airlines are complying with the applicable regulations for this type of aircraft, according to the Ministry of Transport. This includes checking maintenance records and utilization rates.
According to Yonhap, the aircraft type is widely used by low-cost airlines in South Korea. According to Joo Jong Wan, head of aviation regulations at the Ministry of Transport, Jeju Air is known for the high rate of use of its aircraft, as reported by Yonhap.
US authorities want to provide support
Help in investigating the cause of the Muan accident is also expected to come from the USA. The US aircraft manufacturer Boeing contacted the airline shortly after the accident.
Outgoing US President Joe Biden stated that the thoughts and prayers of Americans are with those affected by the tragedy. "The United States stands ready to provide necessary assistance," it continued. According to the South Korean government, US authorities want to participate in the investigation of the accident.
National mourning ordered
There was great sadness at the airport following the accident. The airline apologized to the relatives and its boss took responsibility. The bodies of the deceased were laid out in a temporary mortuary. The accident hit South Korea during a serious national crisis in which President Yoon Suk Yeol was suspended.
The caretaker president of South Korea, Choi Sang Mok, declared a seven-day period of national mourning. On Monday, he discussed possible aid measures for the victims of the accident with the speaker of parliament, Woo Won Shik.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.