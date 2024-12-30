2.5 per mille alcohol and eight tons of wood too much

Intoxicated between the nights of revelry! This was apparently the motto of two drivers who were caught by the police during traffic checks at the weekend in the province of Salzburg. On the evening of December 28, a local man drove off the road (B 164) in Leogang. The officers carried out a breathalyzer test. The result: 2.5 per mille. The man, a 49-year-old, had his driver's license confiscated and was also reported to the police. His car was recovered using a tractor.