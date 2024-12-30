Unteachable drivers
2.5 per mille alcohol and eight tons of wood too much
Traffic checks at the weekend in the province of Salzburg resulted in several charges. For example, for a 49-year-old who drove off the road while intoxicated. Or a female truck driver who was checked with eight tons over the permitted weight.
Intoxicated between the nights of revelry! This was apparently the motto of two drivers who were caught by the police during traffic checks at the weekend in the province of Salzburg. On the evening of December 28, a local man drove off the road (B 164) in Leogang. The officers carried out a breathalyzer test. The result: 2.5 per mille. The man, a 49-year-old, had his driver's license confiscated and was also reported to the police. His car was recovered using a tractor.
A few hours earlier in the afternoon, the police checked a Pinzgauer in Piesendorf twice. He was also tested for alcohol and had a blood alcohol level of just over one per mille. In addition, the 60-year-old did not have a valid driving license. Two vehicle keys were taken from him and he was also reported to the police.
Driver card manipulated
Not under the influence of alcohol, two truck drivers violated traffic regulations. During a weight check, traffic police officers discovered that the lorry combination, which was transporting logs, was overloaded by around eight tons. The 26-year-old driver was prohibited from continuing her journey and was also reported to the police.
On Sunday, December 29, a Greek articulated lorry driver disregarded the weekend driving ban. The 54-year-old had also tampered with the records on his driver card and was significantly under the rest periods. He was reported for the violations. The police also collected a security deposit of more than 3000 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
