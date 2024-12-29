“This place on the podium is also for my grandma”

"It's wonderful to end the year like this," said the best ÖSV technician, who roared from seventh to third place on the magic mountain after changing her set-up. "It didn't work out the way I wanted in the first run. So I'm all the more relieved that the second was as planned. Really cool and at the limit," said "Liensi", who dedicated her 17th World Cup podium to someone special. "This podium place is also for my grandma, who has just passed away. She always loved coming here to Lower Austria." Here, where the Vorarlberg native already finished second in the slalom in 2020 and has now celebrated her second podium of the season after the same place in Levi. "It feels good when you can move in such spheres."