“In an emergency, every minute counts”

More emergency paramedics

Until now, this was not the case for every ambulance. This often life-critical necessity has been taken into account with the reorganization of the rescue service: in an initial expansion, the staffing of the 15 ambulances has already been improved by the deployment of four highly qualified emergency paramedics. This is just the beginning: over the next few years, all 15 ambulances are to be manned around the clock by at least one emergency paramedic. This will not only improve care, but also relieve the burden on emergency doctors on busy days. "Such emergencies will unfortunately always happen, which is why comprehensive emergency care in all parts of our country is all the more important," explains Governor Hans Peter Doskozil. The new rescue law passed this year makes this possible. The increase in the rescue contribution, which is borne equally by the state and municipalities, will enable the emergency organizations to act more effectively.