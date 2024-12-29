6:1 at the Bulls
Pioneers Vorarlberg outplayed champions Salzburg
The Pioneers Vorarlberg continued their run of success at champions RB Salzburg, celebrating their first ever win at the Bulls with a 6:1 victory. Now another deciding game awaits the Ländle-Cracks with Pustertal - the pre-playoff is now within reach again.
"Everything was actually perfect that day and then everything goes wrong in the game. It's interesting how something like that can happen. We didn't see that coming," said a perplexed Red Bull Salzburg coach Oliver David after the game against the Pioneers Vorarlberg. And for the Ländle-Cracks, the day leading up to the game - in contrast to that of the Bulls - was very chaotic. "We got stuck in ski traffic and arrived in Salzburg an hour later than planned. The players only had 25 minutes to get changed," says PIV head coach Dylan Stanley, "and then they perform like that against the champions." What had happened?
Feldkirch survived the first period unscathed, which was the only sensible plan, explained Stanley: "We knew that they are always very strong in the opening third. And we were shaky because we were late. We simply had to stick to the plan. That worked perfectly and gave us a lot of momentum."
And the Pioneers made the most of it, scoring four times in the second period - Sowder (2), Passolt and Schnetzer scored. The Bulls had to settle for one goal. "My players had fun, they felt invincible and then finished the game with aplomb. Our first win in this arena, I'm very proud of the team." Passolt made it 5:1 with his 17th goal of the season and Tschofen scored the final goal four minutes before the end for a sensational 6:1 (0:0, 4:1, 2:0).
Don't let up now
With their recent wins against Asiago, the Innsbrucker Haie and now champions Salzburg, the Pioneers have celebrated three full victories in a row for the first time this season. Not only did they leave the bottom of the ICE Hockey League table, but they also moved a lot closer to the pre-playoff places.
On Monday (19:15), the Stanley squad could reduce the gap to the middle third to just one point - at home against the Pustertaler Wölfe, who currently occupy tenth place and thus the last pre-playoff spot.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
