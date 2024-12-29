Pioneers Vorarlberg outplayed champions Salzburg

"Everything was actually perfect that day and then everything goes wrong in the game. It's interesting how something like that can happen. We didn't see that coming," said a perplexed Red Bull Salzburg coach Oliver David after the game against the Pioneers Vorarlberg. And for the Ländle-Cracks, the day leading up to the game - in contrast to that of the Bulls - was very chaotic. "We got stuck in ski traffic and arrived in Salzburg an hour later than planned. The players only had 25 minutes to get changed," says PIV head coach Dylan Stanley, "and then they perform like that against the champions." What had happened?