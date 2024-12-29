Heidi likes it too!
You’ve probably never seen Leni Klum like this before!
Leni Klum always looks perfectly styled at public appearances. But nothing comes from nothing, as the celebrity daughter's latest snapshot on Instagram proves. Because it's making fans smile ...
"Going out with a bang!", Leni Klum wrote on Instagram and posted a photo showing her between the sheets. But anyone expecting a sexy lingerie pic in the style of Leni's mom Heidi Klum will probably be disappointed.
Leni shows off her beauty routine
The 20-year-old showed off her beauty routine. Because if you want to be beautiful, you have to take on a lot. And Leni apparently has a very special secret for her mostly flawless appearance.
In addition to a sheet mask that covers her face, she also wears two tea bags over her eyes. The remains of the tea can still be seen in the cup Leni is holding in her hands.
Leni has also pinned her dark mane up messily, while a white hairband at the roots ensures that no strands remain on her beauty aids.
Fans smile at teabag look
Mom Heidi, who is currently having fun in Aspen, immediately sent a little heart to her daughter. And the fans also love the top model's unglamorous outfit. "Oh, that's cute," wrote one immediately. And another said: "A princess. Leni is so aesthetically pleasing."
Another fan also wanted to know what kind of tea it was. However, Leni has yet to give her followers the answer ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.