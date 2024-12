Hundreds of liters of fuel pumped out of vehicles

From December 24 to 27, currently unknown perpetrators siphoned fuel from several parking lots in Leibnitz. They pumped several hundred liters of diesel from a truck parked in Landscha an der Mur. The same thing happened during this period at the Park&Ride parking lot in Gralla, Feldmüllerweg, as well as in Schulstraße - the tanks were drilled into and fuel was drained out.