Over 400,000 euros
Support for food security projects
The province of Tyrol is providing 406,000 euros in funding for sustainable agriculture and food supply in various countries. The aim is to strengthen self-help and create local capacities for food security.
The province of Tyrol is committed to making a contribution to improving living conditions worldwide. In 2024, we therefore supported projects in Nepal, Bolivia, Ecuador, Armenia and Tanzania with 406,000 euros as part of a funding program.
As the province of Tyrol, we are thus making an important contribution to global solidarity.
LHStv. Philip Wohlgemuth
These projects aim to combat hunger and build sustainable supply systems. "The projects are based on the principle of helping people to help themselves and strengthen the resilience of local communities in regions that are particularly affected by hunger and insecurity. In this way, we as the state of Tyrol are making an important contribution to global solidarity," emphasizes LHStv Philip Wohlgemuth.
These projects are based on the goals of the United Nations and support organizations with a strong connection to Tyrol. They support projects that are implemented in cooperation with local partners and not only provide economic aid, but also impart technical knowledge. Educational work and training in sustainable methods play a central role here.
"Access to sufficient and healthy food is essential to prevent poverty and its consequences, such as migration and conflict. The aim is to create stable livelihoods through targeted projects that offer people long-term prospects," says Wohlgemuth.
Special support for donations
The state also supports information and education programs on development policy issues. Donations from private individuals and smaller initiatives of up to 4000 euros are doubled by the state.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.