Several injured
Three accidents in the Dachstein-West ski area
There were several accidents on the slopes in the Dachstein-West ski area on Saturday. Three injured people had to be taken to hospital from the slopes in Rußbach and Annaberg.
A Spaniard (49) injured his back in the upper part of the Horn run in Rußbach after colliding with a 15-year-old girl from the Vöcklabruck district. Almost at the same time, another collision occurred at the same accident site near Hornhütte, in which a 60-year-old man from the district of Vöcklabruck was injured in his right thigh. According to the piste rescue service, the other party involved in the accident had stopped briefly, but hit and run.
The two injured skiers were taken to Bad Ischl hospital by the ambulance service and admitted as inpatients, according to the police.
In Annaberg, a 15-year-old local girl was skiing from the Zwieselalm area towards the valley station of the Hochkögllift. The skier was knocked down on the descent by an unknown second party. According to her own statements, she was briefly unconscious after the fall and could no longer remember the exact course of the accident.
Another skier gave the young woman first aid and informed the piste rescue service. After being transported away by skidoo, the injured woman was also taken to Bad Ischl hospital by the rescue team and admitted there after being diagnosed with concussion.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.