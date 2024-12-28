Three accidents in the Dachstein-West ski area

A Spaniard (49) injured his back in the upper part of the Horn run in Rußbach after colliding with a 15-year-old girl from the Vöcklabruck district. Almost at the same time, another collision occurred at the same accident site near Hornhütte, in which a 60-year-old man from the district of Vöcklabruck was injured in his right thigh. According to the piste rescue service, the other party involved in the accident had stopped briefly, but hit and run.