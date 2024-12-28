Vorteilswelt
Several injured

Three accidents in the Dachstein-West ski area

Nachrichten
28.12.2024 21:00

There were several accidents on the slopes in the Dachstein-West ski area on Saturday. Three injured people had to be taken to hospital from the slopes in Rußbach and Annaberg. 

0 Kommentare

A Spaniard (49) injured his back in the upper part of the Horn run in Rußbach after colliding with a 15-year-old girl from the Vöcklabruck district. Almost at the same time, another collision occurred at the same accident site near Hornhütte, in which a 60-year-old man from the district of Vöcklabruck was injured in his right thigh. According to the piste rescue service, the other party involved in the accident had stopped briefly, but hit and run.

The two injured skiers were taken to Bad Ischl hospital by the ambulance service and admitted as inpatients, according to the police.

In Annaberg, a 15-year-old local girl was skiing from the Zwieselalm area towards the valley station of the Hochkögllift. The skier was knocked down on the descent by an unknown second party. According to her own statements, she was briefly unconscious after the fall and could no longer remember the exact course of the accident.

Another skier gave the young woman first aid and informed the piste rescue service. After being transported away by skidoo, the injured woman was also taken to Bad Ischl hospital by the rescue team and admitted there after being diagnosed with concussion.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

