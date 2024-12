What’s behind popular New Year’s Eve recipes

Let's look back to the last century - there was no digitalization like today! Recipes and customs - including those for Christmas and New Year's Eve - were passed on orally or written down by hand. Gudrun Steinkellner knows all about this - she lives on the Rainsberg and has been collecting old, handwritten recipes for decades. "Most of them date back to the mid-19th century," says the 65-year-old from Lavanttal, whose recipe collection stretches from 1843 to 1930. She has already tried out more than 1200 of these old dishes and collected them in her four cookbooks.