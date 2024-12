Haaser “too good”, Liensberger dives under

Gritsch: "Extremely unfortunate"

Franziska Gritsch was also disappointed. She had to worry for a long time about her participation in the second run, but was ultimately unable to take advantage of her good starting number one, once again falling far behind and finishing 29th. "It's an extreme shame, because I actually really like the Semmering," said the Tyrolean. "At the moment I just don't take it for granted. I have to take small steps and then improve."