Trump posts private question to Musk in public

Trump apparently refers to Musk's son

Musk's name is not mentioned in the post, but Trump explains in the post: "We miss you and X!" X is not only the name of Musk's short messaging service, which was previously called Twitter, but also the pet name of his son X Æ A-XII, one of three children he has with musician Grimes. At the end, Trump promises: "New Year's Eve will be FANTASTIC!"