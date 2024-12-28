Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
28.12.2024 09:00

On Friday, the emergency services in Pfunds (Landeck district) had to respond twice to a fire in an apartment building. One woman was taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation.

The first fire occurred in the early afternoon. A 55-year-old local woman noticed it when she came home from shopping. She noticed a strong smell of burning in the stairwell.

When she opened the front door, she could already see heavy clouds of smoke. The kitchen was already on fire. Her daughter also noticed the fire and informed the other residents and called the emergency services.

Zitat Icon

The owner's daughter was taken to Zams Hospital with suspected smoke inhalation.

Die Polizei

Woman in hospital after fire
The alerted Pfunds fire department was able to quickly bring the fire under control and extinguish it. "The daughter of the apartment owner was taken to Zams hospital with suspected smoke inhalation, but was able to leave the hospital the same day," said the police. Some of the other residents had to be cared for by a crisis intervention team.

Zitat Icon

The entire building sustained an unknown amount of damage.

Die Polizei

Second fire within a few hours
The next shock came at around 6 pm! Another fire broke out in the same residential building - this time in the roof truss. Luckily, after the fire a few hours earlier, the building had been cordoned off by the building police. This meant that nobody was in the building. Around 170 firefighters from the Pfunds, Nauders, Tösens, Ried, Serfaus and Landeck fire departments were finally able to bring the fire under control.

"The damage to the entire building is currently unknown. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire," said the police.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
