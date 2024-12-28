“You feel empty and don’t want to believe it”

It's not easy for snowboard crosser Anna Galler to talk about the past two weeks. That's why she didn't at first. But now she opened up to the "Krone" and told what happened shortly before the World Cup in Cervinia (It). "In the first training session, I didn't get far enough on a jump and felt a slight sting when I landed, but didn't think much of it at first," reports the Pongau native. However, the pain was to have consequences: Although the second training run went normally, on the third her left knee suddenly gave way during a relatively unspectacular double jump. "I knew immediately that something was wrong."