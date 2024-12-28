Anna Galler
“You feel empty and don’t want to believe it”
Snowboarder Anna Galler suffered a torn cruciate ligament in training and will be out for the rest of the season.However, giving up is not an option for the Pongau native, as she has a big goal in mind.
"I felt so good and was really looking forward to competing in the World Cup again. And then something like this happens . . ."
First and foremost, I'm happy when I can walk again, but of course I also want to snowboard again.
It's not easy for snowboard crosser Anna Galler to talk about the past two weeks. That's why she didn't at first. But now she opened up to the "Krone" and told what happened shortly before the World Cup in Cervinia (It). "In the first training session, I didn't get far enough on a jump and felt a slight sting when I landed, but didn't think much of it at first," reports the Pongau native. However, the pain was to have consequences: Although the second training run went normally, on the third her left knee suddenly gave way during a relatively unspectacular double jump. "I knew immediately that something was wrong."
Successful intervention
Her feeling was not wrong. The bitter diagnosis was a torn cruciate ligament. The winter is now over for the 22-year-old before it has really begun. "I didn't want to talk about it at first. You feel so empty and don't want to believe it. It took me a few days to realize it," sighs Galler, who has already undergone successful surgery and will start her therapy at the beginning of January.
Although she is currently finding it very difficult, the snowboarder is still looking ahead. Giving up is not an option for her - she wants to fight her way back from her injury. "First and foremost, I'll be happy when I can walk normally again, but then of course I want to get back on the board," says the Pongau native, who is also not thinking about ending her career because of a big goal. "The World Championships will take place in Austria in 2027. I definitely want to be there."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
