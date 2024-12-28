New Year’s Eve party goes ahead despite the fire

On New Year's Eve, the sports ground in Rohrbach will once again be the focus of the club's activities. After the traditional New Year's Eve kick-about indoors, the party moves to Rohrbach for the New Year's Eve party, which this time takes place outdoors. "Many of our club members wanted to keep this tradition alive and got involved so that we can hold the New Year's Eve party despite the clubhouse burning down," says chairman Gerhard Ritter, "it lasts until around 6 pm, then the club members go their separate ways."