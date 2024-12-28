At Admira Dornbirn
New Year’s Eve party goes ahead despite the fire
Eight days before Christmas, the clubhouse of Dornbirn Admira burned down completely. After the initial shock, the club has recovered and is optimistic about the future.
On New Year's Eve, the sports ground in Rohrbach will once again be the focus of the club's activities. After the traditional New Year's Eve kick-about indoors, the party moves to Rohrbach for the New Year's Eve party, which this time takes place outdoors. "Many of our club members wanted to keep this tradition alive and got involved so that we can hold the New Year's Eve party despite the clubhouse burning down," says chairman Gerhard Ritter, "it lasts until around 6 pm, then the club members go their separate ways."
Together is also the motto for the reconstruction. This applies far beyond the club's borders. Charity matches were organized by Lustenau Austria and Dornbirn Bulldogs to support the badly shaken club. At the Wolfurt Indoor Championships, part of the raffle proceeds are earmarked for Admira. Dornbirn Sparkasse has announced its support for the replacement of the kit. And FC Andelsbuch is making the artificial turf available for a weekend during winter preparations.
Plan for reconstruction
The club is also already planning what work can be carried out on its own during the reconstruction. The reopening is planned for spring 2026. However: "The temporary period until then will be challenging," says Ritter, "but together we can do it."
During the transition period, changing rooms and showers will be housed in six containers. During this time, catering in the outdoor area will be very dependent on the weather.
