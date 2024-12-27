Oldest Upper Austrian woman (109) has passed away

Work, happiness and faith

Her secret to a long life: "Always working hard, being there for the family, faith and a bit of luck. My six siblings have all passed away, including my husband. You have to be patient and take life as it is and make the best of it," Friederike Stranzinger told "Krone" last year. "Going to church at 10 a.m. was always very important to her and that she always had something to do," agreed daughter Helga.