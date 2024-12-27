Shortly after her birthday
Oldest Upper Austrian woman (109) has passed away
Almost exactly a year ago, she gave a major interview to the "Krone" - now Friederike Stranzinger from Lambach has passed away peacefully surrounded by her family just a few days after her 109th birthday. Until around a year ago, she lived with her eldest daughter Helga (84).
"When God saw that the path was too long, the hill too steep, the breathing too heavy, he put his arm around you and said: "Come home." This is what it says in Friederike Stranzinger's godfather. It also says that the oldest Upper Austrian woman to date passed away shortly after midday on December 26, surrounded by her loved ones.
Great joy, but also effort
The elderly woman from Lambach had only spent two Christmases in a retirement home, before that she had lived at home with her eldest daughter Helga (84). The birthday celebrations had taken their toll on the then 108-year-old, who was looking forward to a quiet Christmas.
Nevertheless, she was delighted to be visited by her three children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, as well as Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP), with whom she had had a "great time".
Work, happiness and faith
Her secret to a long life: "Always working hard, being there for the family, faith and a bit of luck. My six siblings have all passed away, including my husband. You have to be patient and take life as it is and make the best of it," Friederike Stranzinger told "Krone" last year. "Going to church at 10 a.m. was always very important to her and that she always had something to do," agreed daughter Helga.
At some point, enough is enough
When asked whether she wanted to live to be 110 years old, she already knew the exact answer during the interview in December 2023: "No, Bua, I don't want that. It's far too exhausting and arduous. It should get as bad as possible. But that's out of our hands anyway. The Lord will know."
