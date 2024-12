“Football has the ambition to change the world”

As the right-hand man of coaching legend Arsene Wenger, Willi Ruttensteiner from Wolfen is to support the establishment of 75 academies, primarily in developing countries, on behalf of FIFA, soccer's world governing body, until the end of 2027. Previously, the man known as the "High Performance Specialist" also spent a decade and a half as sports director of the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) and four years as head of sport and coach of the Israeli national team.