“I donated plasma 50 times in one year”

It only takes an hour

There was no time problem: "It takes about an hour, which works out well. You can listen to music, read a book, for example, and many students also study. I'm currently catching up on my training, but it's also easy to fit in alongside my job. There is also a health check every time. I find that very reassuring and practical. Every four weeks there is also a more extensive check-up," Florian continues. "The fear of being pricked is understandable, but you don't really feel it, and you don't feel the blood donation at all. The staff are also very caring."