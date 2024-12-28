Is often needed
“I donated plasma 50 times in one year”
Florian Fuchs (26) gives valuable proteins from his blood because a friend fell ill with leukemia. However, he was not an option as her donor. So he decided to donate plasma instead, which is needed for many drugs that also benefit leukemia patients.
It was a terrible shock, as it always is when someone is diagnosed with cancer: A friend of Florian Fuchs was diagnosed with leukemia. "I moved from Tyrol to the capital, the friend, who I love very much, is my family in Vienna, so to speak. As part of her treatment, she also received a blood stem cell donation. However, I was not a suitable donor. So I decided to donate plasma instead, which is needed for many drugs that also benefit leukemia patients," says the young man in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, explaining his motivation.
Donating three times a week
He went to a plasma center three times in two weeks since November 2023 and donated a total of 50 times. This is the maximum permitted amount within a year.
Blood cells and plasma are separated by machine
The blood flows through a sterile disposable tubing system with an integrated centrifuge, which separates the blood cells and plasma. The plasma is collected in a bag, while the remaining components of the blood flow back into the donor's body. The removed proteins can be regenerated by the body very quickly.
It only takes an hour
There was no time problem: "It takes about an hour, which works out well. You can listen to music, read a book, for example, and many students also study. I'm currently catching up on my training, but it's also easy to fit in alongside my job. There is also a health check every time. I find that very reassuring and practical. Every four weeks there is also a more extensive check-up," Florian continues. "The fear of being pricked is understandable, but you don't really feel it, and you don't feel the blood donation at all. The staff are also very caring."
Facts & figures
Our blood consists of 55% plasma, which contains 90% water. It contains nutrients, hormones, minerals and more than 120 different proteins. It is used to produce a large number of vital medicines, e.g. for immunotherapy, coagulation disorders and wound treatment. Most plasma proteins cannot be produced artificially. You can find more information here.
Eight out of ten people - either themselves or family members - have come into contact with plasma-based medicines at some point in their lives. Dr. Nadja Frankl, Medical Director and plasmapheresis doctor: "Plasma is not only needed for rare or immune diseases, but also after serious accidents or extensive burns."
Florian Fuchs would like to continue donating plasma, but at longer intervals. You can start a donation year every 12 months. There is an expense allowance.
