Mountain becomes a test zone for hot water storage tanks

All the threads come together at Melanie Hörtler from Linz AG: She is the head of the "Heatrock" project. For the research phase, landowner Niklas Salm-Reifferscheidt gave the green light for rock samples to be taken from the Pfenningberg site. The granite-gneiss properties make Linz's local mountain the ideal testing ground. The conditions here are similar to those found in areas where the mountain storage facility could be implemented.