The LIVA is a big tanker, do you already have an overview?

I've used the time so far to hold as many talks as possible. I've been to the Posthof, the Tips Arena, the sports facilities and the children's theater. It's important for me to see and understand how the various institutions within the LIVA are already working together - or acting in isolation. I believe it is important to think of the LIVA as a whole and at the same time to clearly define the individual brands of the venues.