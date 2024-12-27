Head of the Brucknerhaus
She finds new event software unsexy, but necessary. She has set herself the goal of finally bringing in people who were previously not interested in the Brucknerhaus: concert manager Johanna Möslinger became the first female artistic director of the Brucknerhaus in mid-November.
Her main task in the new year is to get the concert hall back on track, which has been badly hit by the chat affair involving Linz's former mayor Klaus Luger and Möslinger's predecessor Dietmar Kerschbaum. Möslinger will remain in office until a new management team takes over. This is expected to be on July 1, 2025. The management positions have already been advertised and, as reported, will be treated in complete confidence. In the "Krone" talk, Möslinger takes stock of her first weeks at LIVA.
"Krone": Can you tell us how you are settling in here?
Johanna Möslinger: I see the task of the interim role as challenging everything. I look at what can be changed so that the overall organization benefits quickly. I'm thinking of certain event software, which are technical things - quite unsexy. And whoever will be here after the tender process: He or she should be able to build on that.
The LIVA is a big tanker, do you already have an overview?
I've used the time so far to hold as many talks as possible. I've been to the Posthof, the Tips Arena, the sports facilities and the children's theater. It's important for me to see and understand how the various institutions within the LIVA are already working together - or acting in isolation. I believe it is important to think of the LIVA as a whole and at the same time to clearly define the individual brands of the venues.
Culture and sport are intertwined in the LIVA, is that an advantage or a disadvantage?
I see a lot of potential everywhere. The Posthof is a Europe-wide role model in the genre in which it operates. The Brucknerhaus is an exciting place, but the image needs to be sharpened and accentuated.
When it comes to leisure activities - and that includes culture - there is a lot of competition. How do you want to ensure that the Brucknerhaus is better perceived?
The main thing is to arouse people's curiosity. That has a lot to do with communication and credibility. But it's also about getting to know the customers better in order to reach them better digitally.
Do you want to focus more on social media?
That is already happening. But I'm also thinking about competitions. How can you bring an audience from the Posthof here? Why not use the Linz Marathon for culture? There are many people who come into contact with the LIVA.
The Klangwolke, which the Brucknerhaus organizes, is a highlight for many people. Will there be another one in the fall of 2025?
It's fixed! But time is extremely short, it's almost five past 12 in the run-up. So I'm talking to a lot of artists at the moment.
Where will your signature be felt at the Klangwolke?
It shouldn't just be about 50 or 60 minutes in one evening, but about a larger process that involves people in advance. And you should bring amateurs and professionals together, that creates a stronger impact.
How will your signature be seen in the concert program?
The lead times in the concert business are extremely long, the 25/26 season is as good as finished. We are now starting to plan the 26/27 season. And we will also consider how to communicate the program as tangibly as possible so that people understand the product better.
What is sure to come in the new year 2025?
We are working on sharpening the profile of individual subscriptions. I must also say that I firmly believe in the subscription: the subscription is not dead!
You're a violist, so there are some typical violist jokes.
Yes, they're so mean (laughs), but maybe some of them are true.
You play in a chamber music ensemble.Doyou find time to practise?
Yes, I do. Whenever there's a concert date, I start practicing intensively. I currently commute between Linz, Wippenham and Vienna. But it can't stay that way forever. I also want to immerse myself in the city here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.