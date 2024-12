Why many Styrians stay “dry” in January

Advent markets, Christmas parties, festive indulgence and, to top it all off, a roaring New Year's Eve: for most people, December is a month when they really go over the top - especially with alcohol. If, after these days, you've had enough of the "demon that clouds our senses" - as the EAV song aptly puts it - and are in a hangover mood, January is the perfect time to give your liver a breather.