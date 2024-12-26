44 suspects
More than 1200 crimes in Austria: teen gang caught
Investigators have succeeded in catching a 24-strong gang of teenagers in Vienna who are believed to be responsible for numerous burglaries in Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland. The damage so far amounts to over half a million euros.
A total of 500 crimes have been solved so far. The suspects are 24 minors between the ages of twelve and 17, some of whom are underage. All of them are suspects.
Cars and cabs broken into
At the end of April, investigators assumed that the group was suspected of having committed more than 350 burglaries, mainly in cars and cabs. They smashed the window with an emergency hammer and stole numerous items.
130 further break-ins
In June and July, around 130 further burglaries were committed, mainly by smashing the triangular window in the Viennese districts of Floridsdorf, Donaustadt, Liesing and Hernals. The youths again targeted cars and cabs.
In the summer, the police were able to track down two suspects, both 13 years old at the time. Both confessed that they were responsible for a large number of burglaries. They also named their accomplices. This led to further arrests. Some of the suspects were even caught in the act.
Juveniles in custody
The other juveniles are between 14 and 15 years old and are being investigated as serious offenders. They are currently in prison.
Burglaries committed in stores
As if that were not enough, the officers were also able to solve burglaries in stores. Here, a familiar modus operandi emerged for the investigators and further narrowed down the circle of suspects. An emergency hammer was also used again.
At present, 44 minors, some of whom are minors, are strongly suspected of having committed around 1,200 crimes against the property of others in various combinations in the period from fall 2023 to early December 2024 in the greater Vienna area, Lower Austria and Burgenland. Three quarters of the cases involve car burglaries.
The currently calculated loss amounts to just under 500,000 euros.
