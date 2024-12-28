Break due to renovation
After curfew: Auction at traditional pub
The fairy lights directly under the restaurant's lettering give the Promenadenhof a festive look in the dark. This will probably come to an end in a few days' time. Because: the traditional restaurant in the center of Linz will still be open on December 31st, then the lights will go out. Due to renovation and modernization work, it will not reopen until 2027, and the furnishings are now going under the hammer.
In the display case next to the front door, gourmets can read excerpts from the menu and browse through the Promenadenhof delicacies, such as the promisteak, roast onion and pork medallions. Another note refers to the approaching closing time of the traditional restaurant in the center of Linz.
This is because the Redoutensäle, the Landestheater's theater and the restaurant will be renovated and modernized from spring 2025 to 2027. The Promenadenhof, which has been managed by the DoN Group since May 1, 2024, will be closed for the duration of the work. This means that (regular) guests will only have the chance to eat here for three more days. Today, Saturday, then on Monday and Tuesday, December 31, before the lights go out.
What the restaurant, which was run by Elfi and Robert Seeber for more than 20 years, will look like is still open. But one thing is certain: many of the well-known furnishings have had their day and a new owner is being sought for them - in an online auction!
From ovens and seating arrangements to cutlery dishwashers
An auction will be held on the aurena.at platform on 8 January, with 287 items going under the hammer: from the oven to the cutlery dishwasher and a side cabinet and clothes rack to seating groups in a wide range of variations, pictures, lamps and chairs from the guest garden.
