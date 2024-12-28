After curfew: Auction at traditional pub

This is because the Redoutensäle, the Landestheater's theater and the restaurant will be renovated and modernized from spring 2025 to 2027. The Promenadenhof, which has been managed by the DoN Group since May 1, 2024, will be closed for the duration of the work. This means that (regular) guests will only have the chance to eat here for three more days. Today, Saturday, then on Monday and Tuesday, December 31, before the lights go out.