Tips and tricks

What to do with unloved gifts now

Nachrichten
26.12.2024 10:24

The festive season of gift-giving sometimes has a less pleasant side. For example, when you get something you don't really want. That's why exchange campaigns start again on Friday. The Chamber of Labor explains what you need to bear in mind.

 Too small, too big or simply unusable. Christmas presents are not always things that you want or need. So you want to exchange the presents. But there are a few things to bear in mind. 

Because there are differences: In online retail, there is generally a 14-day right of withdrawal. In stationary retail, the return or exchange of goods must be agreed separately. However, quite a few stores are generally very accommodating.

The basic rule is: always keep the packaging. Companies often demand that goods are returned in their original packaging. Here are some tips from AK.

Right of withdrawal in online retail
If you have ordered gifts from an online retailer, you can withdraw from (almost) all products. This means that you can return the goods and receive a refund of the purchase price. Please note: Public holidays and weekends do not extend this 14-day period.

Online: Original packaging is a must
Christmas gifts are often ordered and delivered so early that the withdrawal period has already expired after the Christmas holidays. Some internet stores therefore voluntarily offer a longer withdrawal period.

Please note: Even when returning goods in online shops, you are obliged to return the original packaging to the company. Therefore, do not dispose of the packaging.

Repair or replacement of defective goods
If the product is defective, you are entitled to a repair. Under the statutory warranty, the company is obliged to rectify the defect. The product will either be repaired or replaced. However, you must receive the same product.

If the same defect occurs again, you can insist on conversion. This means that you return the purchased item and get your money back at the same time. The period for asserting the warranty in court is two years for movable goods. During the first twelve months, the company must prove that the defect was not present at the time of delivery.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

