Several storm operations

Car crashes into tree: Burgenländer injured

Nachrichten
25.12.2024 09:18

A weather-related traffic accident on the B50 (Burgenland) at around 7.30 p.m. on Christmas Eve had a relatively minor outcome. According to the provincial safety center (LSZ), a tree had fallen onto a car near Bernstein (Oberwart district). One person was slightly injured and taken to the Oberwart accident ambulance.

The person trapped in the vehicle had to be freed by helpers, according to the Oberwart district fire brigade command. The tree had come to rest on the car and had also damaged another car. According to the LSZ, one emergency ambulance and two ambulances, three fire departments (Mariasdorf, Oberschützen and Bernstein with 45 men) and the police were called out to the accident on the B50.

The Oberwart district fire brigade command reported a large number of storm operations on Christmas Eve. Fallen trees and covered roofs kept the helpers on their toes.

Due to the violent storm, the tree crashed directly onto the Burgenlander's car. (Bild: APA/FF MARIASDORF)
Due to the violent storm, the tree crashed directly onto the Burgenlander's car.
(Bild: APA/FF MARIASDORF)

The Oberwart, Unterwart, Großpetersdorf, Kohfidisch, Goberling and Dürnbach fire brigades were deployed with around 120 volunteers over the course of the day. There were no injuries in these cases, according to the district command. According to an LSZ spokeswoman, three further storm operations were recorded in Burgenland from Christmas Eve at 7 pm until Christmas Day at 7 am.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

