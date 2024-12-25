Several storm operations
Car crashes into tree: Burgenländer injured
A weather-related traffic accident on the B50 (Burgenland) at around 7.30 p.m. on Christmas Eve had a relatively minor outcome. According to the provincial safety center (LSZ), a tree had fallen onto a car near Bernstein (Oberwart district). One person was slightly injured and taken to the Oberwart accident ambulance.
The person trapped in the vehicle had to be freed by helpers, according to the Oberwart district fire brigade command. The tree had come to rest on the car and had also damaged another car. According to the LSZ, one emergency ambulance and two ambulances, three fire departments (Mariasdorf, Oberschützen and Bernstein with 45 men) and the police were called out to the accident on the B50.
Several storm operations
The Oberwart district fire brigade command reported a large number of storm operations on Christmas Eve. Fallen trees and covered roofs kept the helpers on their toes.
The Oberwart, Unterwart, Großpetersdorf, Kohfidisch, Goberling and Dürnbach fire brigades were deployed with around 120 volunteers over the course of the day. There were no injuries in these cases, according to the district command. According to an LSZ spokeswoman, three further storm operations were recorded in Burgenland from Christmas Eve at 7 pm until Christmas Day at 7 am.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.