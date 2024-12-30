Sepultura: An end, strictly linked to death

When your wife passed away, did you also feel the stress of life? Sepultura is one of the bands that work and tour the most, there is hardly any time to take a deep breath. But is it now necessary for you to take a deep breath in peace and quiet?

Everything needs an end in order to have meaning. Every movie, every book, every interview that has no end is not necessary. An ending brings perspective and understanding. We all have our limits and sometimes need to reflect on them. We know our past. Our highlights and our mistakes. Have analyzed everything many times as a band. I'm grateful for every experience I've had with Sepultura. No matter if it was good or bad - at the end of the day we are where we are today because of all these experiences. The history of the band is fantastic and incredible. We're not closing the chapter quickly and hastily either, but celebrating for almost two more years all over the world until it comes to a close in São Paulo in 2026. All the people who played with us or were associated with the band are invited there to celebrate the very last big party. Then we will take a deep breath and head for new shores. We are still motivated and feel young, I'm not retiring. I study a lot of classical guitar and I know so many musicians around the world who have started something completely new even when they are over 50. Why not? But I don't want to make any decisions now, I want to enjoy the moment. The future will shape itself when the time is right.