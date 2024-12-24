Can we still celebrate Christmas at all?

"For me, the central message of Christmas is that we are not alone! God becomes man in Jesus Christ in order to be very close to us. He therefore understands first-hand what being human really means: He goes through the ups and downs of our lives with us. Knowing this is always a great comfort to me" - this is the Christmas message from Soror Franziska Madl, Prioress of the Dominican Sisters in Vienna and Deputy Chairwoman of the Austrian Conference of Religious Orders.