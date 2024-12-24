Chaos at Christmas
American Airlines has to stop all flights in the USA
American Airlines is experiencing massive technical problems at Christmas of all times. All flights are said to be affected. The airline has the largest fleet of aircraft in the world.
A technical problem caused massive disruption to the air traffic of the world's largest airline in the USA on Tuesday. As the company and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on their websites, all of the airline's flights nationwide had to be temporarily suspended. The company's shares reacted with a fall of 3.8 percent in pre-market trading.
"Safety is the top priority"
"An estimated time frame is not given, but we are trying to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," the airline explained on the X platform (formerly Twitter) in a reply to a stranded passenger.
In an official statement, the airline emphasized: "Your safety is our top priority. As soon as the problem is resolved, we will get you safely to your destination."
Gigantic fleet of aircraft affected
The airline operates the largest fleet of aircraft in the world and transports over half a million passengers every day. During the Christmas period, this number rises to around 6,500 flights per day due to increased travel activity. The current disruption is therefore affecting countless travelers in the middle of what is already a busy travel period.
The company told ABC News: "Our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience caused."
Intensive search for the cause
The exact cause of the technical problem is not yet known. The FAA and the company are working closely together to determine the cause and restore flight operations as quickly as possible. Travelers have been asked to check their flight times regularly and to be prepared for delays.
