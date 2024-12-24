Spaghetti and co.
What Olympic champions serve up on Christmas Eve
The Carinthian Olympic champions celebrate Christmas Eve with their loved ones - almost all of them with traditional food. The "Krone" asked around to find out what Franz Klammer, Anna Gasser and co. serve up.
Eight Olympic champions in one place - that only happens in Carinthia. They are looking forward to the holidays - and at snowboard queen Anna Gasser's home in Millstatt there are two menus: "My sister is a vegetarian, I'm a vegan - so my parents cook extra for both of us. We always watch a Christmas movie during this time." The newly crowned Olympic champion Lara Vadlau also spends Christmas with her family.
The festive meal at ski jumping legend Karl Schnabl's will be very special. Today he is visiting his wife Sabine's mother in Innsbruck. And because one of the younger children wants spaghetti, there will be pasta on Christmas Eve: "Otherwise it will be a contemplative evening."
Franz Klammer is also serving pasta in Bad Kleinkirchheim today. "We always eat steamed noodles for lunch. It's been that way in our family for ages," says the 1976 downhill Olympic champion in Innsbruck.
Former ski jumping ace Thomas Morgenstern celebrates with the whole family at his parents' home in Lieserbrücke. Raclette is eaten as befits the occasion.
Three-time Olympic champion Matthias Mayer first celebrates with his family, then spends a few days training with the Carinthian junior skiers over the festive period.
Because his wife Bettina is originally from Salzburg, Fritz Strobl jets off to the city of Mozart for lunch on Christmas Eve. "Traditionally, we always eat Salzburg sausage soup there," says the 2002 Olympic champion in Salt Lake City.
Paralympics champion Markus Salcher is eating twice today: "At lunchtime we have sausages with cabbage and then beef stew in the evening.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.