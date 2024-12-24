What Olympic champions serve up on Christmas Eve

Eight Olympic champions in one place - that only happens in Carinthia. They are looking forward to the holidays - and at snowboard queen Anna Gasser's home in Millstatt there are two menus: "My sister is a vegetarian, I'm a vegan - so my parents cook extra for both of us. We always watch a Christmas movie during this time." The newly crowned Olympic champion Lara Vadlau also spends Christmas with her family.