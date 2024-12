Toronto loses to Houston without Jakob Pöltl

The Raptors, who were once again without RJ Barrett due to illness, got off to the better start against the third-placed team in the Western Conference and led 42:26 at the start of the second quarter. However, the Rockets followed suit and an open exchange of blows ensued. The game was ultimately decided by a 15:5 run by the visitors in the final period to make it 101:91. Rookie Ja'Kobe Walter was the top scorer for the Canadians, who are back in action on Monday, with a career-best 27 points. Toronto visits the New York Knicks.