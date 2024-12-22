Immigrants report
Four families: “This is how Christmas is celebrated”
Christmas has long been more than just a religious festival. And so people of other faiths also adopt the tradition, often in a slightly modified form.
In Austria, Christmas traditions include a decorated tree with presents underneath, a feast of carp or goose and an atmospheric evening with loved ones. But especially in a big city like Vienna, different cultures come together with their own customs. So how does a Syrian family celebrate and how does a Chinese family celebrate?
Have visited families
The Alshater family fled to Vienna from Syria in 2015; they are Muslims and therefore do not celebrate Christmas on December 24. At school, however, the children come into contact with Austrian traditions and this year they will put up a Christmas tree for the first time, because that is what 7-year-old Meret wants. Victoria Lim, who is Roman Catholic, has also brought customs from her home country, the Philippines.
Nine days
In Filipino culture, the Misa de Galo, a traditional Christmas mass that takes place very early in the morning, begins before Christmas. This custom is also celebrated in selected churches in Vienna.
"Let's adapt"
Catey Zhou runs several restaurants in the city together with her husband. However, they are closed on December 24th, as this is when she focuses on spending time with her family, including her three children. As is usual for restaurateurs, the festive meal is of course particularly important.
They all have one thing in common: they will be spending a lovely evening with their families.
Catey Zhou and her husband's parents are from China. They themselves have no religious affiliation, but there are also Christians and Buddhists in the family. And they all celebrate Christmas together. The menu includes hotpot, a kind of Chinese fondue, which is prepared from midday: "Fish and seafood are very important."
Abdulkeem Alshater fled to Vienna from Syria with his family in 2015. He completed his apprenticeship, got a job and learned German. Only German is spoken at home. The Muslim family does not celebrate Christmas, but seven-year-old Meret really wants a tree.
Victoria Lim (front left) came to Vienna in 1973 as a nursing guest worker and is now retired. Born in the Philippines, she spends a lot of time in retirement clubs and is celebrating Christmas in Vienna this year in the Austrian tradition with her children. "We are adapting," says Lim. There is no Christmas tree in her home country due to the climate, but she is putting one up in her apartment in the 7th district. But the traditional Filipino feast of pancit and custard cake is a must.
Mykola, Yana and their four-year-old daughter Rimma fled to Vienna from Ukraine two months ago. They have found shelter in Haus Margareten. As the father is a Ukrainian Orthodox priest, Christmas has a special significance. However, it is not celebrated on December 24th as it is here, but on January 7th. The traditional dish Kutja is served, which is only prepared once a year. Apart from that, the customs are very similar to ours, from decorating the Christmas tree to singing Christmas carols.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
