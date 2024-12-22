Four families: “This is how Christmas is celebrated”

Victoria Lim (front left) came to Vienna in 1973 as a nursing guest worker and is now retired. Born in the Philippines, she spends a lot of time in retirement clubs and is celebrating Christmas in Vienna this year in the Austrian tradition with her children. "We are adapting," says Lim. There is no Christmas tree in her home country due to the climate, but she is putting one up in her apartment in the 7th district. But the traditional Filipino feast of pancit and custard cake is a must.