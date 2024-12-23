Advent in Feldkirchen
Hostel search ended: New home for nativity scenes
As reported, the Bürgerspital Feldkirchen was demolished. As a result, the Friends of Nativity Scenes Association had to find a new home. It has now moved to the Thun Passage.
"It wasn't easy and was uncertain for a long time, but we have been housed in the Thun Passage for some time now. The advantage is that we are now located in the heart of the city," says Heinz Eichler.
The Feldkirchner has been chairman of the Krippenfreunde since the association was founded almost 20 years ago. The association enjoys great popularity.
"But we would like young pensioners to enjoy it too. Many of them are already my age," says the 84-year-old. The club has 147 members. 14 ladies and gentlemen are very active.
"This year we had a lot to do with the move to our new home," says Eichler. It is hoped that the crib building school will also attract more attention at the new location. "We will continue to offer crib building courses. But not until next year, because our heating has to work first."
By the start of the Advent season, the association's accommodation with the crib-making workshop and showroom should be heated. Eichler: "A pellet stove would be our dream."
Nativity scenes will also be exhibited in the new home. Eichler: "We are showing over 45 different nativity scenes and more than 300 mini nativity scenes from all over the world." The friends of nativity scenes currently have a lot to do: The crib trail in the stores, which they create every year, needs to be set up.
