Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Advent in Feldkirchen

Hostel search ended: New home for nativity scenes

Nachrichten
23.12.2024 14:45

As reported, the Bürgerspital Feldkirchen was demolished. As a result, the Friends of Nativity Scenes Association had to find a new home. It has now moved to the Thun Passage.

0 Kommentare

"It wasn't easy and was uncertain for a long time, but we have been housed in the Thun Passage for some time now. The advantage is that we are now located in the heart of the city," says Heinz Eichler.

The Feldkirchner has been chairman of the Krippenfreunde since the association was founded almost 20 years ago. The association enjoys great popularity.

"But we would like young pensioners to enjoy it too. Many of them are already my age," says the 84-year-old. The club has 147 members. 14 ladies and gentlemen are very active.

Feldkirchner Heinz Eichler (84) has been active in the crib-making association from the very beginning. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Feldkirchner Heinz Eichler (84) has been active in the crib-making association from the very beginning.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Nativity scenes create a Christmassy atmosphere. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Nativity scenes create a Christmassy atmosphere.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)

"This year we had a lot to do with the move to our new home," says Eichler. It is hoped that the crib building school will also attract more attention at the new location. "We will continue to offer crib building courses. But not until next year, because our heating has to work first."

By the start of the Advent season, the association's accommodation with the crib-making workshop and showroom should be heated. Eichler: "A pellet stove would be our dream."

Nativity scenes will also be exhibited in the new home. Eichler: "We are showing over 45 different nativity scenes and more than 300 mini nativity scenes from all over the world." The friends of nativity scenes currently have a lot to do: The crib trail in the stores, which they create every year, needs to be set up.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gerlinde Schager
Gerlinde Schager
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf