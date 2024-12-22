Athletes grumble:
Athletes complain about the piste in Alta Badia
Great satisfaction looks different. The general tenor among the athletes is that the slope conditions at the giant slalom in Alta Badia are not suitable for the World Cup. "An absolute scandal. The FIS is playing with the health of us athletes," complained Justin Murisier from Switzerland.
"We discussed whether we should race at all," said half-time leader Filip Zubcic. "The preparation is really bad. Our coaches prepare better slopes for the test runs than those responsible in the World Cup," the Croatian told ARD. Henrik Kristoffersen also expressed his concern, the Norwegian spoke of a "race at the limit", where you don't know when and where the slope will break.
Beaver Creek winner Thomas Tumler told "Blick": "Most of the racers agreed after the inspection that we would not be racing under these conditions."
"Disrespectful and negligent"
"Every turn is different, it's so brutal. You have to be honest, the slopes are in a very modest condition," Manuel Feller can only agree with his opponents' comments. "The fact that we have to compete in these conditions is almost a bit disrespectful and negligent towards us athletes." For the Tyrolean, the working day was already over after the first run, he was eliminated in 31st place.
"... then you have to be able to ski everything"
Those responsible, on the other hand, were defended by former skier Felix Neureuther. "The preparation could have been much better - but it's an outdoor sport. The best skiers in the world are at the start, so you have to be able to ski everything," said the German in his role as a TV expert.
