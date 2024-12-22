Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Nerves are on edge

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
22.12.2024 07:30

Jack Grealish had certainly imagined this return to Birmingham to be different. After the 29-year-old suffered a 2-1 defeat with Manchester City against former club Aston Villa on Saturday, he allowed himself to be provoked by the home fans - which he did not put up with for long ...

0 Kommentare

The Sky Blues' attacking pro reacted with three fingers outstretched - alluding to the three league titles he has won since signing for Manchester. However, the Villans' last title was 43 years ago.

New fifth place
However, Pep's side did not look at all like champions on Saturday. Aston Villa controlled the game from the outset and the victory was ultimately deserved by the Birmingham club, who overtook the Citizens with the three-pointer and can now celebrate Christmas in fifth place in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the crisis at Man City continues to grow. The reigning English champions have won just one of their last twelve competitive matches. While the Sky Blues still have to tremble for promotion in the Champions League, successfully defending their title in the league seems almost impossible with a nine-point deficit to Liverpool (with two games to go).

Jack Grealish moved from Aston Villa to Manchester City for €117.5 million in 2021. (Bild: AFP/APA/Paul ELLIS)
Jack Grealish moved from Aston Villa to Manchester City for €117.5 million in 2021.
(Bild: AFP/APA/Paul ELLIS)

Goal crisis
Grealish's soon-to-end calendar year is also indicative of Man City's slump in form. If the England team player does not score against Everton (December 26) or Leicester City (December 29), he will remain without a goal in 2024.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Anatol Szadeczky-Kardoss
Anatol Szadeczky-Kardoss
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf