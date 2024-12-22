Nerves are on edge
Jack Grealish had certainly imagined this return to Birmingham to be different. After the 29-year-old suffered a 2-1 defeat with Manchester City against former club Aston Villa on Saturday, he allowed himself to be provoked by the home fans - which he did not put up with for long ...
The Sky Blues' attacking pro reacted with three fingers outstretched - alluding to the three league titles he has won since signing for Manchester. However, the Villans' last title was 43 years ago.
New fifth place
However, Pep's side did not look at all like champions on Saturday. Aston Villa controlled the game from the outset and the victory was ultimately deserved by the Birmingham club, who overtook the Citizens with the three-pointer and can now celebrate Christmas in fifth place in the Premier League.
Meanwhile, the crisis at Man City continues to grow. The reigning English champions have won just one of their last twelve competitive matches. While the Sky Blues still have to tremble for promotion in the Champions League, successfully defending their title in the league seems almost impossible with a nine-point deficit to Liverpool (with two games to go).
Goal crisis
Grealish's soon-to-end calendar year is also indicative of Man City's slump in form. If the England team player does not score against Everton (December 26) or Leicester City (December 29), he will remain without a goal in 2024.
