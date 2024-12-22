Politically unofficial
This is how the ÖVP disempowers the Chamber of Commerce
There is a "storm of indignation" from the Greens after it became clear that the wind in Sandl will blow unused in future.
"He who sows the wind will reap the whirlwind": The saying from the Old Testament is a politically explosive one in this country. The fact that the wind in Sandl will blow unused in future is causing a storm of indignation - at least among the Greens. The Black-Blue government has declared the area in which the largest wind farm to date was to supply 125,000 households with green electricity as a no-go zone. Green Party leader and State Councillor for the Environment Stefan Kaineder has therefore virtually denied that Markus Achleitner (ÖVP), the last member of the government responsible, is fit for his job: Achleitner should "ask himself how he can fulfill his role as State Councillor for Economic Affairs in times of economic crisis". He demands of LH Thomas Stelzer: "Stop this aberration!"
Open letter to Stelzer
There is a good chance that he will ignore the appeal - all the more so as the ÖVP has even snubbed the Chamber of Commerce (WKOÖ), which is close to it, on this issue. In an open letter to Stelzer, the WKO had insisted that Sandl should not be declared a red wind power zone. With the exact opposite decision, the ÖVP has coldly disempowered the WKOÖ - in favor of FPÖ interests.
There is cowering
And they are cowering, resigned to their fate: The submitted plan is "an important step towards planning and legal certainty for project operators", according to the resigned reaction of the WKOÖ.
