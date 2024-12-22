This is how the ÖVP disempowers the Chamber of Commerce

"He who sows the wind will reap the whirlwind": The saying from the Old Testament is a politically explosive one in this country. The fact that the wind in Sandl will blow unused in future is causing a storm of indignation - at least among the Greens. The Black-Blue government has declared the area in which the largest wind farm to date was to supply 125,000 households with green electricity as a no-go zone. Green Party leader and State Councillor for the Environment Stefan Kaineder has therefore virtually denied that Markus Achleitner (ÖVP), the last member of the government responsible, is fit for his job: Achleitner should "ask himself how he can fulfill his role as State Councillor for Economic Affairs in times of economic crisis". He demands of LH Thomas Stelzer: "Stop this aberration!"