Every construction is unique
Craftsmanship: A visit to the Carinthian nativity scene makers
The "Krone" visited the nativity scene friends in Klagenfurt and looked over the shoulders of the talented craftsmen and artisans as they built the unique pieces.
When you enter the cellar of the Wölfnitz community center in Klagenfurt, one thing stands out: In addition to the lively atmosphere, there is also a lot of "construction noise". Because people are planing, filing, cutting and painting.
"Everyone who makes a nativity scene with us has to lend a hand," explains Erich Stocker, chairman of the Krippenfreunde Klagenfurt. Because this gives you a very special relationship with the small work of art.
And even if building a nativity scene looks easy, there is a lot of work behind it. "On average, it takes 25 to 30 hours to make a nativity scene," says Stocker. And when you look over his busy shoulders, you can see why. Because the structures are built by hand from the base up. And for the most part with natural materials.
"Except for the superstructures, we use Styrodur," explains the passionate nativity scene builder during the visit to the Krone. This would be much lighter than conventional wood. "The material is also easier to work with."
From the tree root to your own crib tree
And when it comes to the details, the crib makers dig deep into their bag of tricks. A deceptively real tree is conjured up from a conventional tree root, and cribs are even created from wooden sponges. But the craftsmen also put a lot of effort into the roof shingles.
"We use larch wood for this. It's easy to split and the shingles look deceptively real and are robust," explains Stocker, who passes on his knowledge to his course participants with great passion.
Incidentally, crib building courses take place in February, March and April as well as in September, October and November. Anyone interested can get in touch at any time on 0664/2338286 or erich.stocker@gmx.at.
