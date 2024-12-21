Christmas stress:
Automatically saved draft
If you haven't found presents for your loved ones yet, you have a problem. We used stereotypical family members to ask the AI bot ChatGPT what you could put under the tree.
We all know her: the mother-in-law who would have preferred a different girlfriend for her son. She is probably the toughest nut to crack at Christmas. It takes dedication and brainpower to win her heart. A suitable gift could be a book entitled "How to drive people mad!". It would certainly get the mother-in-law's attention on Christmas Eve. A personalized crystal ball so that she can better plan her next intrigue would probably also bring a smile - at least to the others.
A black teapot engraved with "I only make tea and dark plans" also gives the impression that you've thought of something. And with a voucher for a crime writing course, the mother-in-law could even turn her dark plans into money.
The suspicious father-in-law, for whom no man is good enough for his daughter, would be delighted with a T-shirt with a huge eye motif that says "I see everything!". Alternatively, a notebook with the title "Suspicious Observations" would be recommended.
The overly generous grandparents could do with a "grandchild credit card" that they can top up every time they don't know what else to give. A nice gesture would be a scrapbook with photos of previous gifts with the subtitle "Mission accomplished, Grandma!". A set of personalized piggy banks with the inscription "Emergency fund from your grandma" would probably also bring joy.
The most important question, however, is probably what to give your mom, who still calls when you've long since moved out and asks if you have clean socks in the box. For the "overly affectionate mom" - also known as helicopter mom - a notebook with the title "Let me just check up on you for a minute" could be a suitable gift so that she can document all her advice. A "cuddly blanket kit" with a blanket that says "super mom" on it and a huge pack of tea could provide the necessary peace and quiet - even if only for five minutes.
A picture frame with the saying: "Mom loves us all the same - just me a little bit more!" would certainly set the mood under the Christmas tree.
Sibling love and drinking aunts
And that brings us to the siblings, who naturally also want to be presented with lovingly selected gifts. Gift ideas for the rebellious brother could be: a T-shirt with the words "I'm not rebellious, you're just boring" or tasteless stick-on tattoos - so he can give grandma the shock of her life. A badge set with cheeky slogans such as "Rules are for others" or "I'm the black sheep - thanks for the honor" would certainly also be quite cool. An "anti-advice" collection with titles such as "How not to grow up" or "Rebellion for beginners" could be suitable reading material for the little brother. If you gave him a portable karaoke microphone to storm the next family party, everyone would benefit.
It's much more challenging if you want to make the perfect big sister happy. A trophy engraved with the words "Best person in the world" or a poster ("I'm not better, you're just worse") could make the corners of her mouth turn upwards - or her brow furrow. A mirror with the engraved slogan "Mirror, mirror on the wall - I'm the best in the whole country!" is a must in the "super-sister" household. A jigsaw puzzle with 1000 pieces showing her own selfie - because she is so perfect - would also duly stroke her ego.
The chaotic little sister, on the other hand, will be delighted with a shirt that says "I'm not chaotic, just creative" - the universal excuse.
Last but not least, you should also show aunts and uncles that you've thought of something for them. For the aunt who always drinks too much, a wine glass with markings such as "One sip", "One glass", "Oooops" would be a great gag. With a wine decanter in the shape of a unicorn, she could give her wine that certain "magical something".
A subtle hint with the fence post
You could give your new friend, the self-proclaimed amateur philosopher, a wink with a book full of meaningless phrases such as "The journey is the destination - but what if the destination is stuck in a traffic jam?" or a mug with the inscription "Coffee first, then profound thoughts".
It is doubtful whether these gift ideas - created in collaboration with artificial intelligence - will improve the relationship with family members. However, depending on your sense of humor, they are sure to provide a laugh or two under the tree.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.