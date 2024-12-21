Sibling love and drinking aunts

And that brings us to the siblings, who naturally also want to be presented with lovingly selected gifts. Gift ideas for the rebellious brother could be: a T-shirt with the words "I'm not rebellious, you're just boring" or tasteless stick-on tattoos - so he can give grandma the shock of her life. A badge set with cheeky slogans such as "Rules are for others" or "I'm the black sheep - thanks for the honor" would certainly also be quite cool. An "anti-advice" collection with titles such as "How not to grow up" or "Rebellion for beginners" could be suitable reading material for the little brother. If you gave him a portable karaoke microphone to storm the next family party, everyone would benefit.