Mayoral election
Andrea Kerbleder challenges Manfred Rädler
After Hohenems, will the FPÖ also snatch the Feldkirch mayor's seat? The chances of the current deputy mayor are not bad at all. Her party colleague Dieter Egger is firmly in the saddle in Hohenems. The Neos around Christian Mathis are running here for the first time.
The Feldkirch Freedom Party is entering the race for mayor of Feldkirch on March 16 with a clear goal. "Andrea can do it - she has more than proven that as deputy mayor. That is why it is our great common goal to win the mayoral election with Andrea Kerbleder," announced FPÖ city party chairman Thomas Spalt.
Under the motto "With heart for Feldkirch", mayoral candidate Andrea Kerbleder presented her intentions and plans. "I want to be there for the people of Feldkirch, listen to them and always meet them at eye level," explained Kerbleder. Her aim is to drive forward future projects and improvements together with the people of Feldkirch. One of the first measures she has in mind is to reintroduce village consultation evenings in all districts.
Other matters close to her heart are traffic relief, strengthening families and the creation of additional affordable housing. "As the owner of land, the city of Feldkirch has the opportunity to actively contribute to the creation of affordable housing," said the blue top candidate.
ÖVP on alert
Her chances of ousting the incumbent mayor Manfred Rädler (ÖVP) from the mayor's chair are not bad at all. However, the ÖVP is likely to do everything in its power to ensure that the Freedom Party does not snatch the next mayoral office in a town after Hohenems.
In the town of Nibelungen, the seat of former FPÖ regional party leader Dieter Egger does not appear to be in any doubt, as there is little to be heard from the ÖVP. In March, the blue mayor will have to deal with the Neos, among others. The Pinken party is standing in the municipal elections in Hohenems for the first time. Entrepreneur Christian Mathis is at the helm. He wants to campaign for modern and sustainable urban development, the promotion of educational opportunities and transparent and responsible municipal financing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
