Andrea Kerbleder challenges Manfred Rädler

In the town of Nibelungen, the seat of former FPÖ regional party leader Dieter Egger does not appear to be in any doubt, as there is little to be heard from the ÖVP. In March, the blue mayor will have to deal with the Neos, among others. The Pinken party is standing in the municipal elections in Hohenems for the first time. Entrepreneur Christian Mathis is at the helm. He wants to campaign for modern and sustainable urban development, the promotion of educational opportunities and transparent and responsible municipal financing.