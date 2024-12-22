Dozens of productions
Tirol was the big “star” in cinema and television
The "Holy Land" is extremely popular as a filming location. Over 66 cinema, TV and streaming productions this year. An impressive 146 million viewers were reached.
The "Holy Land" is not only extremely popular with guests from all over the world as a vacation destination, but also for numerous productions for cinema and TV. This is proven once again by the Cine Tirol Film Commission. More than 750 days of filming were counted here. This resulted in exactly 66 cinema, TV and streaming productions. These include feature films and documentaries, series, shows and reports. The list also includes a total of 51 commercials, photo shoots and music videos.
Second season of Aichner's "Totenfrau" filmed
Three of several highlights brought before the curtain by those responsible at Cine Tirol:
At the beginning of the year, actor Wilbert Gieske traveled to Pertisau as Saint Nicholas. Lake Achensee thus became a location in the Dutch feature film "De Club van Sinterklaas: Het Grote Sneeuwavontuur".
Ginzling was used to film the ZDF TV movie "Zitronenherzen" with Paula Kalenberg, Leslie Malton as well as Langston Uibel and Diana Amft.
In the second season of the ORF/Netflix series "Totenfrau", not only the actors Anna Maria Mühe, Robert Palfrader, Michou Friesz, Yousef Sweid and Gerhard Liebmann were the protagonists, but also the Tyrolean mountain backdrop.
We are proud that Tyrol was also an extremely popular filming location in 2024 and was able to welcome national and international filmmakers.
Angelika Pagitz, Leiterin der Cine Tirol
146 million viewers were reached
There are two more figures to be proud of: Production-related expenditure in Tirol amounted to more than 15 million euros. And an impressive 146 million viewers were reached via television and cinema screens. "We are proud that Tirol was also an extremely popular filming location in 2024 and was able to welcome national and international filmmakers. The combination of an impressive mountain landscape, diverse architecture and professional infrastructure as well as competent Tyrolean filmmakers make our province an ideal location for film productions," says a delighted Angelika Pagitz, Head of Cine Tirol.
