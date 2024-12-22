Tirol was the big “star” in cinema and television

146 million viewers were reached

There are two more figures to be proud of: Production-related expenditure in Tirol amounted to more than 15 million euros. And an impressive 146 million viewers were reached via television and cinema screens. "We are proud that Tirol was also an extremely popular filming location in 2024 and was able to welcome national and international filmmakers. The combination of an impressive mountain landscape, diverse architecture and professional infrastructure as well as competent Tyrolean filmmakers make our province an ideal location for film productions," says a delighted Angelika Pagitz, Head of Cine Tirol.