Over 200 injured
Death toll rises after Magdeburg attack
The death toll is rising after the devastating attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg. The police are now reporting four fatalities and 41 seriously injured.
Friday evening, 7.04 p.m.: The unthinkable strikes the central German city of Magdeburg on the Elbe, the target: the Christmas market. A black BMW crashes into the crowd. In panic, the visitors flee to the left and to the right. Many have no chance - they are simply not fast enough. Injured people lie screaming on the ground, desperate attempts are made to help them.
According to the German newspaper "Bild", four people are now dead. 86 people are being treated in hospital with serious injuries. 78 visitors were slightly injured.
A critic of Islam is apparently behind this day of horror. According to the German Press Agency, the 50-year-old doctor describes himself as an "ex-Muslim". In social media and interviews, he recently made accusations against the German authorities, some of which were formulated in a confused manner. Among other things, he accused them of not doing enough to combat Islamism.
"Don't ask for asylum in Germany"
The man from Saudi Arabia is suspected of driving a rented car into a crowd of people at the Christmas market on Friday evening. He has lived in Germany since 2006. After going public years ago with his support for Saudi women fleeing their home country, he later wrote on his website in English and Arabic: "My advice: don't ask for asylum in Germany."
Eight years after the Berlin attack
Almost exactly eight years ago to the day, on December 19, 2016, an Islamist terrorist drove a hijacked truck into the Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz in Berlin. Twelve people were killed, the 13th victim died as a result in 2021. More than 70 people were injured. The attacker fled to Italy, where he was shot dead by the police.
Police in other cities with Christmas markets are now also being particularly vigilant. In Stuttgart, a police spokesman said that police forces had been made aware of the situation on the ground. In Berlin, officers have been called upon to pay increased attention to Christmas markets.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
